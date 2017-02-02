Austin woman pleads not guilty to meth and child endangerment charges

AUSTIN, Minn. – A woman will stand trial on drug and child endangerment charges.

35-year-old Phaengdy Khamda of Austin was arrested on January 9 after a search allegedly turned up over three pounds of methamphetamine at a home in the 600 block of 10th Street NE. Austin police say three children were also removed from the home.

Khamda was charged with 1st degree possession of meth and storing meth paraphernalia in the presence of children for the January 9 arrest. She’s also pleading not guilty to four gross misdemeanor counts of child endangerment for allowing children to be present during the sale or possession of controlled substances. Those charges are for an incident on November 15, 2016.

Khamda’s trial on all counts is scheduled for June 5 in Mower County District Court.