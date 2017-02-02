Authorities say high school lockdown was caused by a BB gun

EYOTA, Minn. – A BB gun appears to be what caused a high school to lock down for much of the school day Wednesday.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about Dover-Eyota High School around 10:40 am. There was a concern that a firearm was on school grounds, which led to the building being locked down with no one allowed in or out. The lockdown remained in place until virtually the end of classes.

The high school had received a report of a student in possession of what appeared to be a handgun in the student parking lot on Tuesday afternoon. Upon investigating, a BB handgun was found at the home of an individual connected to that report. No arrests have been made but Captain Scott Behrns of the Sheriff’s Office says he believes charges will eventually be filed.

Captain Behrns says it seems no one was actually threatened with the weapon but it was shown off several times on Tuesday.

Complicating matters is that parents were not informed of the high school lockdown until two hours after it began. Dover-Eyota Superintendent Michael Carolan says he accepts the blame for that. Another issue is that the lockdown prevented some students from eating lunch. Carolan says it was a stressful situation for staff and students.

