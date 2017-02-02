Autism bill making progress

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – A local mother is celebrating a bill making its way through the Iowa legislature.

Christina Maulsby was in Des Moines Wednesday pushing for a bill that would provide better insurance coverage for her kids.  Maulsby has two boys who are autistic.  Currently her boys are seeing a behavioral therapist, but when they reach age nine, her insurance will no longer cover those sessions.  The new bill would extend coverage until they are 19.  Maulsby says seeing the bill progress is a relief.

“With this bill being passed it allows insurance companies then to cover them and so now I don’t have to worry about what happens when they turn 9.  I know I have the peace of mind that insurance companies will pick them up, they’ll be able to have those necessary treatments they need,” Maulsby said.

Maulsby says her family’s been trying to get this bill passed for 10 years.

