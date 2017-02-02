Breastology bag demonstration

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – Every year, a woman dies from breast cancer.

But Candi Brandau-Larson beat it after being diagnosed in October of 2014.

It was then she created “Breastology Bags” for schools in the area to help raise awareness.

“I think it’s great when somebody who’s been diagnosed with a potentially life-threatening illness takes a spin on it and wants to make sure that the education is out there that this happened to her, but she wants to help prevent it and other people,” says Heather Rheingans, Northwood-Kensett School Nurse.

Taylor Kramer attends Northwood – Kensett High School and says she is grateful for the lesson.

“It’s my second time learning about it and it’s good to have as a reminder, so that you can check and be aware of what you’re doing,” says Kramer.

Which is why Heather says it is important for her as a school nurse to educate students.

“In my role as a school nurse educating kids I’m hoping that they take that home and then educate their parents, their aunts and anybody who’s willing to listen.”

As for Kramer, she says being knowledgeable about the disease has also encouraged her family members to take precautions.

“They were very open minded about it and they were wanting me to communicate with them which is a good part and it also influenced others in my family to do the same thing.”

Heather says women are recommended to do self-breast exams 4 to 5 days after their period.