Cedar House is moving locations

ALBERT LEA, Minn.- Cedar House is outgrowing its current location. For the past 20 years Cedar House has served patients at its Albert Lea site.

The goal is to provide mental health services in a safe and therapeutic environment.

With their increase in clients they decided building a new place will not only benefit their employees, but their clients as well.

“We’re really trying to deliver high quality clinical service and in order to do that we have to do it at a steady pace and we can’t overwhelm ourselves with additional in takes that we can’t truly serve as all as we would like to,” said Tamara Domazet, Exceutive Clinical Director at Cedar House, Inc. “Once the building is in we’ll be able to do the type of work we’re always used to. ”

They are set to break ground on their new property this spring and are hoping to be up and running sometime in the fall. They will relocate to a building by the Albert Lea Municipal Airport.