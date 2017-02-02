Dispensing of narcotics in long-term care facilities

KIMT News 3- Last month charges were filed against 33-year-old Keri Lea Martinez after authorities say she stole pain medication from a resident. It leaves those who have a loved one in a long-term care facility questioning if they’re getting the proper care.

According to data from the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals, the number of Criminal Prosecutions for abuse and neglect in long-term care facilities is at a five year high.

In Fiscal Year 2012 there were 50 cases of Abuse and Neglect Criminal Prosecution Referrals and in Fiscal year 2016, 99. Those with the department say one of the growing factors is a loophole in how schedule II narcotics are being dispensed.

“Each nursing home has their own procedures, but the standard is to keep them behind double locked doors, sign them out when you take the, sign again when they take them and monitor the resident,” says Cassidy Schmidy, the Nursing Administrator at IOOF Home in Mason City. “There’s ways that they have found to do it. whether it’s replacing a medication with Tylenol and taking the actual drug or saying it was given and not actually giving it. They’ve gotten smart.”

Once the facility is made aware that a situation could be happening they start an investigation involving local authorities as well as the Iowa Department of Investigation Medicare/Medicaid Bureau Chief and the Investigation Division.

Kathy Kieler is the Medicare/Medicaid Bureau Chief for the Northeastern part of Iowa and oversees much of our area. Her job is to enforce the regulations and procedures in nursing homes, and there are a lot of them.

“There’s over 500 federal regulations to follow and it’s usually 4 day process,” says Kieler. “We do a med pass, we watch the nurses actually pass the medication and chart it, we do environmental tour and watch residence and talk to residents and families.”

The Investigation Division come in on the back end of the process. They are the ones that determine if there has been Medicaid Fraud.

“We are looking to determine whether or not abuse has occurred and whether or not there has actually been theft of patient funds,” says Steve Squires, the state Division Administrator.

Squires says his branch has only six investigators for the entire state of Iowa, once the investigation is complete they turn their findings over to the county attorney and the pressure comes back on the care facility.

“We are on the highest regulated industries so when we have something like this happen you’re not just looking at slap on the wrist; there’s monetary fines there’s a lot that goes into it, it’s a huge investigation and all the pressure is is back on us to make sure that the residents are safe and getting the medications they need, and that we are holding our nurses accountable and to the highest possible standard,” says Schmidt.