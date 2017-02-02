KIMT News 3- Lawmakers in Iowa are working on bills in the Senate and House that would eliminate Daylight Saving in the state of Iowa.

Lawmakers say this would give folks an extra hour of sunlight in the summer and allow farmers to get more work done in the light. We spoke with a local farmer about how this would benefit farmers.

“Maybe 100 years ago when they didn’t have lights and some of the technology we have now it would have been a good idea,” said Kevin Pope, a Cerro Gordo County Farmer. “All of our equipment has lights on it now so it really wouldn’t make much of a difference. I think there a lot more pressing issues in the legislature right now that need to be discussed before we start talking about eliminating Daylight saving.”