February Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month

KIMT News 3- Each month, KIMT News 3, along with our Giving Your Best partners, Diamond Jo Casino and First Citizen’s Bank, recognize someone who goes above and beyond to give back to their community.

This month’s honor goes to Ken Petersen, of Mason City.

“I like to give something back. Everybody says that, but it’s the truth. So this started many many years ago,” said Petersen.

“I’m very surprised. Obviously you don’t think about things like this happening. So I’m honored and I appreciate it very much,” Petersen said shortly after receiving the honor.

From the Downtown Association, to the Noon Rotary Club, to First United Methodist Church, the impact of Petersen’s volunteerism is felt all over Mason City.

“He’s really a great organizer, he’s a great guy. His attitude is always let’s give our best shot and then we’ll see what happens. And it always works. He leads from the front. When he asks you to do something, he is working as hard as anybody else is on the committee,” said Phil Johnson, who nominated Petersen for the award.

“It’s fun to try to do your part and work with the people that are willing to work with you to do it. And hopefully it adds something to the cause, whatever that cause is,” said Petersen.