Gov. Branstad approves state budget cuts

KIMT News 3- Iowa started the 2017 legislative session over-budget by about $118 million. Governor Terry Branstad approved a plan Wednesday to satisfy the budget shortfall.

State Rep. Todd Gassman said the legislation will cut $88 million from current departments and the rest from trust funds. He said $1 million will be cut from the state’s public safety fund as an effort to get the state back under-budget.

“I think we need more troopers the road, I will keep battling for that. I have to stay within the the dollars we have to work with on the other hand,” said Gassman. “I can’t say we’re going to give a whole bunch of money, but i’ll try my best to get that replenished.”

Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Mindy Coe said State Patrol will have to make adjustments, but it’s not certain what will need to change.

“We won’t know yet until they make those decisions, how it’s going to affect us up here,” said Coe. “As far as payroll, equipment, training, everything. That’s our budget right there, takes a million out of that.”

Gassman said community colleges will lose $3 million as part of the budget cuts. He said no money was taken from K-12 education or Medicaid.