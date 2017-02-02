Heart Healthy Tofu Stir-Fry

Tofu and Vegetable Stir-Fry with Ginger and Sesame

Serves: 5

Source: Hy-Vee Seasons Health 2014.

All you need:

14 oz firm or extra-firm tofu, drained

4 tbsp Hy-Vee light soy sauce

1 tbsp rice vinegar

1 tbsp grated fresh ginger or 1 tsp Hy-Vee ground ginger

2 tsp minced garlic

1 tsp toasted sesame oil

1/8 tsp Hy-Vee crushed red pepper

4 tsp Hy-Vee canola oil, divided

6 c. assorted vegetables (such as thinly sliced carrots, broccoli

florets, red onion wedges, red bell pepper strips and sugar snap peas)

or 1 (16 oz) bag Hy-Vee frozen stir-fry vegetables

2 tsp Hy-Vee cornstarch

3/4 c. Hy-Vee 33%-less-sodium chicken broth

2 c. hot cooked quinoa

1 tbsp sesame seeds, toasted

All you do:

1. Cut tofu into 3/4-inch cubes; place in a shallow baking dish. In a small bowl, whisk together soy sauce, rice vinegar, ginger, garlic, sesame oil and crushed red pepper. Pour over tofu. Cover and marinate for 10 minutes. Drain, reserving marinade.

2. In a large skillet, heat 3 teaspoons canola oil over medium-high heat. Add tofu to skillet. Cook 3 minutes without stirring or until tofu begins to brown. Using a spatula, stir tofu and cook 3 minutes more. Remove tofu from skillet; keep warm.

3. Add remaining 1 teaspoon canola oil and assorted vegetables to skillet; cook and stir for 2 to 3 minutes or until crisp-tender. In a small bowl, whisk cornstarch into chicken broth, then whisk in reserved marinade; add to skillet. Cook and stir about 2 minutes or until thickened. Stir in tofu; heat through. Serve over quinoa. Sprinkle with toasted sesame seeds.