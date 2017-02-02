Heart Healthy Tofu Stir-Fry

Tofu and Vegetable Stir-Fry with Ginger and Sesame
Serves: 5
Source: Hy-Vee Seasons Health 2014.
All you need:
14 oz firm or extra-firm tofu, drained
4 tbsp Hy-Vee light soy sauce
1 tbsp rice vinegar
1 tbsp grated fresh ginger or 1 tsp Hy-Vee ground ginger
2 tsp minced garlic
1 tsp toasted sesame oil
1/8 tsp Hy-Vee crushed red pepper
4 tsp Hy-Vee canola oil, divided
6 c. assorted vegetables (such as thinly sliced carrots, broccoli
florets, red onion wedges, red bell pepper strips and sugar snap peas)
or 1 (16 oz) bag Hy-Vee frozen stir-fry vegetables
2 tsp Hy-Vee cornstarch
3/4 c. Hy-Vee 33%-less-sodium chicken broth
2 c. hot cooked quinoa
1 tbsp sesame seeds, toasted
All you do:
1. Cut tofu into 3/4-inch cubes; place in a shallow baking dish. In a small bowl, whisk together soy sauce, rice vinegar, ginger, garlic, sesame oil and crushed red pepper. Pour over tofu. Cover and marinate for 10 minutes. Drain, reserving marinade.
2. In a large skillet, heat 3 teaspoons canola oil over medium-high heat. Add tofu to skillet. Cook 3 minutes without stirring or until tofu begins to brown. Using a spatula, stir tofu and cook 3 minutes more. Remove tofu from skillet; keep warm.
3. Add remaining 1 teaspoon canola oil and assorted vegetables to skillet; cook and stir for 2 to 3 minutes or until crisp-tender. In a small bowl, whisk cornstarch into chicken broth, then whisk in reserved marinade; add to skillet. Cook and stir about 2 minutes or until thickened. Stir in tofu; heat through. Serve over quinoa. Sprinkle with toasted sesame seeds.