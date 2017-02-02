IA HS GB Rankings (2/2)

Class 1A
|School
|Record
|LW
|1
|Springville
|19-2
|1
|2
|Turkey Valley
|15-2
|2
|3
|Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
|19-0
|3
|4
|Glidden-Ralston
|14-2
|4
|5
|Kee
|13-3
|5
|6
|Newell-Fonda
|14-3
|6
|7
|Marquette Catholic
|16-3
|7
|8
|Kingsley-Pierson
|17-1
|8
|9
|Sidney
|17-1
|9
|10
|Janesville
|19-0
|11
|11
|Lynnville-Sully
|19-1
|10
|12
|Colo-Nesco
|17-2
|14
|13
|West Hancock
|15-3
|NR
|14
|Burlington Notre Dame
|14-6
|13
|15
|Westwood
|15-5
|NR
Dropped Out: Easton Valley (12), Akron-Westfield (15)
Class 2A
|School
|Record
|LW
|1
|Iowa City Regina
|19-0
|1
|2
|Treynor
|18-0
|2
|3
|Central Decatur
|18-0
|3
|4
|North Linn
|21-0
|4
|5
|Western Christian
|16-2
|5
|6
|Pella Christian
|12-5
|6
|7
|Panorama
|18-1
|8
|8
|Cascade
|17-2
|10
|9
|West Sioux
|17-1
|12
|10
|Van Meter
|15-3
|9
|11
|Logan-Magnolia
|16-2
|11
|12
|West Lyon
|16-3
|14
|13
|Mount Ayr
|17-2
|7
|14
|Maquoketa Valley
|16-4
|15
|15
|IKM-Manning
|12-4
|NR
Dropped Out: Rockford (13)
Class 3A
|School
|Record
|LW
|1
|Sioux Center
|19-0
|1
|2
|Pocahontas Area
|17-1
|2
|3
|Crestwood
|16-0
|3
|4
|Center Point-Urbana
|16-3
|5
|5
|Cherokee
|16-2
|4
|6
|Union
|18-2
|7
|7
|Davenport Assumption
|10-7
|8
|8
|Clear Lake
|15-3
|6
|9
|West Marshall
|18-1
|10
|10
|Shenandoah
|16-2
|11
|11
|Mount Vernon
|12-5
|9
|12
|PCM
|16-3
|15
|13
|Humboldt
|12-5
|NR
|14
|Mid-Prairie
|14-5
|12
|15
|Algona
|15-4
|14
Dropped Out: Red Oak (13)
Class 4A
|School
|Record
|LW
|1
|Marion
|18-1
|1
|2
|Nevada
|17-1
|2
|3
|Grinnell
|14-3
|3
|4
|Pella
|14-4
|4
|5
|Lewis Central
|16-1
|5
|6
|Cedar Rapids Xavier
|11-6
|6
|7
|Western Dubuque
|16-1
|7
|8
|North Scott
|13-5
|8
|9
|Dallas Center-Grimes
|11-7
|9
|10
|Waverly-Shell Rock
|13-5
|10
|11
|Boone
|15-4
|12
|12
|Le Mars
|15-3
|14
|13
|Carlisle
|14-4
|13
|14
|Ballard
|12-5
|11
|15
|Fairfield
|13-5
|15
Dropped Out: None
Class 5A
|School
|Record
|LW
|1
|Indianola
|17-0
|1
|2
|West Des Moines Valley
|16-2
|2
|3
|Cedar Falls
|16-1
|6
|4
|Iowa City West
|15-3
|3
|5
|Iowa City High
|16-1
|5
|6
|Waukee
|14-3
|9
|7
|Dowling Catholic
|15-3
|7
|8
|Johnston
|14-4
|10
|9
|Davenport North
|14-3
|4
|10
|Pleasant Valley
|15-3
|8
|11
|Ankeny Centennial
|12-5
|11
|12
|Southeast Polk
|12-6
|12
|13
|Ames
|12-6
|13
|14
|Bettendorf
|12-4
|15
|15
|Dubuque Hempstead
|11-6
|NR
Dropped Out: Linn-Mar (14)