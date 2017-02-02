Local sports scores/highlights from Thursday, February 2nd

JC Wrestling

NIACC 35, Iowa Lakes 9

 
HS Wrestling

Mason City 60, DM Hoover/North 11

 
HS GB

Alden-Conger 44, Grand Meadow 39

Newman 51, Osage 49

Central Springs 54, North Butler 36
Parks (CS): 31 points

NICS 34, Rochester 38

West Hancock 64, GHV 51

Southland 57, Kingsland 52

NRHEG 81, Triton 54

 
HS BB

GHV 65, West Hancock 46

Austin 72, Owatonna 62

NRHEG 54, Triton 51

North Butler 65, Central Springs 18

Osage 56, Newman 55

NICS 66, Rochester 75

Garrigan 61, B-K 36

Southland 49, Kingsland 52

Lyle-Pacelli 63, G-E 54

