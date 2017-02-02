Minnesota flood victims to get over $2 million in federal aid

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Federal Emergency Management Agency is awarding more than $2.3 million to people in Minnesota who suffered flood damage after heavy rain storms in September 2016.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says the money will go to 623 homeowners, renters and business owners in seven counties.

That is in addition to over $3.3 million in loans approved by the Small Business Administration for those who did not qualify for FEMA funding.

Officials say disaster assistance applications are still being processed, so the total amount of FEMA aid and the number of recipients could change.

Minnesota Housing says its Quick Start Program is also offering help to those not covered by insurance and who did not receive FEMA money. Those people must have registered for an SBA loan and apply by March 30.