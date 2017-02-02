New senior living condos

STEFANTE RANDAL By Published:
downtown-condos-vo

MASON CITY, Iowa – Prairie Place on 1st is now open.

It is a 32 – unit condo with an underground parking garage owned by Good Shephard.

You must be 55 – years or older to qualify for one of the condos.

Sharon Heimbuch, one of the first residents to move in says she feels safe and is happy to be in the heart of downtown.

“It is within walking distance for when the weathers good, it’s near five churches, the library, the music man square of downtown I can walk to the dentist, and I can walk down to the activities.”

 

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s