New senior living condos

MASON CITY, Iowa – Prairie Place on 1st is now open.

It is a 32 – unit condo with an underground parking garage owned by Good Shephard.

You must be 55 – years or older to qualify for one of the condos.

Sharon Heimbuch, one of the first residents to move in says she feels safe and is happy to be in the heart of downtown.

“It is within walking distance for when the weathers good, it’s near five churches, the library, the music man square of downtown I can walk to the dentist, and I can walk down to the activities.”