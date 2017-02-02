Officials remove infected oaks at state park

ALBERT LEA, Minn.- When officials with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources set out to restore the habitat at the Myre-Big Island State Park they had no idea that they would encounter a serious issue. Now they are working to remove more than 100 trees that have been around for centuries.

“One significant thing of this project is that we’re restoring that oak savanna plant community and in the process of doing that we discovered there was a disease called oak wilt,” said Alex Watson, DNR Regional Naturalist.

At one point oak savanna was one of the most common vegetation types in our area, but back in 2012 the drought that we faced made these trees weak.

Watson says weakened trees are more likely to spread infections to others.

“Oak wilt infections are currently known to occur and it spreads in a couple of ways, but naturally it spreads by beetles attracted to sap by injured trees.”

Those with the state park say cutting down these trees is all part of the bigger picture.

“We look at this as saving the many because we’re going to have to sacrifice some of them to save the bigger areas of oak that we have in the park,” said Jerry Katzenmeyer, Park Manager at Myre-Big Island State Park.

However, deciding what trees stay and which ones need to be removed isn’t an easy decision.

“There was definitely an emotional part of deciding,” said Katzenmeyer. “It’s not something we take lightly when you talk about killing a tree that’s more than 100 years old. That’s not an easy thing to do.”

Another goal for Watson and his team is to restore the habitat for the natural wildlife living in this area.

“Oak savanna communities have red-headed woodpeckers which have seen a serious decline,” said Watson. “Almost 90% of red-headed woodpeckers have been lost in the state in the last 30 years because their major plant community that they love is decreasing along with them.”

Watson says you can prevent oak wilt from spreading in your neighborhood. In order to do that he suggests waiting to cut up an infected tree until the wood is well-aged. Also, winter is the best time to prune trees and help prevent the spread of diseases like oak wilt.