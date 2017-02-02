Public health officials work to prevent vaccination opt outs

MASON CITY, Iowa- Public health officials in Iowa are trying to ensure a bill making it easier for parents to get an exemption from vaccinating their children don’t pass.

Cerro Gordo County Public Health director Ron Osterholm visited the Iowa State Capitol Wednesday to speak with lawmakers about the important of vaccinations.

“It [bill] didn’t made it out of the House committee. My concern was still with the Senate committee,” said Osterholm. “Make sure the Senate side didn’t have the intentions to bring the immunization bill out that would then if it passed, go back to the House and would the House accept it? Type of thing.”

Osterholm said there would be an increase in the spread of viruses if parents were able to enroll children into schools without vaccines based on a personal conviction.

“It’s very indicative that in states that have a low immunization rate, that also have personal belief in their state law, there’s more cases of mumps and measles.”

Parents that support the bill which would allow parents to skip out on vaccination requirements said everyone should have a choice when it comes to vaccinating their children.