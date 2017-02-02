Rochester Catholic Schools come together to help others

ADAM SALLETT By Published:
-service-project-vo

ROCHESTER, Minn. – For the first time, all five Rochester Catholic Schools, have come together to help those in need.

On Thursday all of the schools gathered for a mass to celebrate National Catholic Schools Week but also their annual service project. This year, students and staff worked together to get supplies like toilet paper and food for the Red Lake Indian Reservation in Northern Minnesota. The hundreds of items were on display for people to see and over the course of the next few months they will be traveling to Red Lake.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s