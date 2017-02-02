Rochester Catholic Schools come together to help others

ROCHESTER, Minn. – For the first time, all five Rochester Catholic Schools, have come together to help those in need.

On Thursday all of the schools gathered for a mass to celebrate National Catholic Schools Week but also their annual service project. This year, students and staff worked together to get supplies like toilet paper and food for the Red Lake Indian Reservation in Northern Minnesota. The hundreds of items were on display for people to see and over the course of the next few months they will be traveling to Red Lake.