Second man accused of defrauding a North Iowa woman

MASON CITY, Iowa – A second man has been arrested for allegedly defrauding a Cerro Gordo County woman out of thousands of dollars.

41-year-old Eduardo Cruz of Grapevine, Texas was booked into the county jail on February 1 on a charge of 2nd degree theft. Authorities say on May 17, 2016 in Mason City, Cruz and 22-year-old Coty Lee Phillips of Eufaula, Alabama tricked the woman into transferring money from her account into theirs.

The criminal complaint says the crime involved people pretending to be employees of the Internal Revenue Service.

Cruz allegedly took $4,986 of the woman’s money and Phillips is accused of stealing $6,000.

Phillips was arrested on December 29, 2016 and is also charged with 2nd degree theft.

Both men are being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $10,000 bond.