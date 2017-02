CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – Firefighters extinguished a vehicle fire Wednesday afternoon.

A call came in at around 3:15 pm of a vehicle on fire at 1120 South 8th Street. The Clear Lake Fire Department responded with two pumper trucks and one ambulance. The found a vehicle in a driveway that was fully consumed by flames, which were quickly put out.

The vehicle was a total loss. The Clear Lake Fire Department assisted at the scene.