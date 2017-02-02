Winter Dance Party: how do musicians get there?

CLEAR LAKE, IOWA – The Winter Dance Party kicked off in our area last night and the fun continues for the next three days.

There’s dozens of volunteers on hand to take tickets, sell concessions, set up the stage, check the lights and perform all the work that has to be done before and during showtime.

But the biggest part of Winter Dance Party is the music and getting the musicians there safely is not something surf volunteers take lightly.

Volunteer Tom Thoma, who heads the ground transportation, said each musician gets their own driver that way there’s no confusion and they spend plenty of time making them feel comfortable.