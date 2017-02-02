Woman pleads not guilty in alleged child stealing

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A mother arrested after an alleged child abduction is pleading not guilty.

29-year-old Ashley Nicole Machain Santiz is charged with 2nd degree burglary, child endangerment and assault while participating in a felony. She and 30-year-old Daniel Lucas Smith are accused of abducting Santiz’ biological children on November 23, 2016 in Buffalo Center.

Santiz will stand trial on March 22. Smith has pleaded not guilty to 2nd degree burglary, child endangerment, assault while participating in a felony and driving while barred. His trail is scheduled for February 22 in Winnebago County District Court.