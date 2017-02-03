A breakfast like no other

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Local lawmakers and business leaders were given quite the treat on Friday morning.

Not only did they get a breakfast provided by Rochester Community and Technical College but they got to eat in the auto body shop students use. RCTC students were on hand to talk about what their concerns are moving forward in education, especially with ever increasing tuition. The hope for many students is for a tuition decrease of 1%. RCTC tells is they want to receive funding from the state to take down and redesign two buildings.