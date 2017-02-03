A conversation with local Somali-Americans about the recent immigration order

ROCHESTER, Minn. – President Donald Trump signed an executive order to temporarily suspend immigrants and refugees from certain Muslim majority countries from entering the United States. One of those nations is Somalia. Minnesota is home to the largest Somali population in the country and in the wake of the immigration order, the local Somali community is speaking out.

We stopped by the Nile Restaurant in Rochester to discusses the topic of immigration, national security and President Trump with local Somali-Americans. Much like their fellow Americans, their views and opinions were wide-ranging.

“I’m originally from Somalia, as everybody else here,” explains Abdi Roble, who tells us he immigrated to America back in 1990. He tells us he was upset when he heard that his home country was included on the immigration/refugee ban list but says he wasn’t all that surprised.

“Even though there’s a lot of Muslim-Somalis in Minneapolis, when Donald Trump came himself, he kind of finger-pointed when he was running. So it’s not like you have to be a genius to figure out why it was included, he already had what he had in his mind,” Roble explains.

Like many, Roble questions why certain countries with a history of terrorism, like Saudi Arabia and Pakistan weren’t included.

According to the Trump administration, the list of seven countries were previously highlighted as potential threats were included in legislation that was eventually signed by former President Obama.

While President Trump has said the order is not a Muslim ban many including Roble, believe that it has more to do with religion than anything else. But not everyone we spoke with at the restaurant sees it that way.

“It’s not 100% a Muslim ban, the way I see it,” explains a Rochester resident who wanted to be identified as Mustafa. The Somali-American who came to this country as a refugee has a background in political science and in his opinion, this policy is more about politics than anything else.

“Refugees, when they come to the United States and become citizens, they [tend] to vote for Democrats,’ he explains. “The more refugees that come, the more Democrats would have a chance to control the government either locally, by state, and further up.”

During the last budget year, the U.S. accepted nearly 85,000 refugees, however the new order signed by Trump will allow just 50,000 refugees into the country this year.

Mustafa tells us he votes independent and has seen good policies come from both Democrats and Republicans, and while he doesn’t agree with this new immigration policy, he says it’s important that Americans hold both parties accountable.

“All those people who are against this, make sure we don’t say, “Democrats will help us again.” We have to put accountability to every party,” Mustafa adds.

Another Somali-American we spoke with was Muhammed, who doesn’t agree with how the immigration order has been implemented and says it goes against the core values that shaped this country. However, he says Americans shouldn’t be surprised it has happened.

“Donald Trump was clear about what he was going to do and the American people listened to him, and then voted for him,” Muhammed says.

He even adds that he believes the President is trying to do the right thing, but is going about it the wrong way.

“If you look at it in a different way, what he’s trying to do is he’s trying to protect the country. The motive he has is a little bit skeptical, but he could do it differently,” he adds saying that in his view, it would be more beneficial for the Trump administration to work with the Muslim community to defeat terrorism, rather than pushing them away with policies that temporary ban immigrants and refugees from Muslim majority countries.

“The beauty of America is that everybody is involved but that’s the piece that Donald Trump is missing, he just wants to do things his way. Okay, you can do it your way in a good way, but if you include everybody than you could do great things,” he adds. “Donald Trump has got to see which one he wants, does he want to do good things or does he want to do great things?”