Austin man gets probation after being shot by police

AUSTIN, Minn. – A man shot by police after a high speed chase has received probation.

26-year-old Edgar Fernando Rodriguez of Austin was sentenced Friday to five years of probation and ordered to perform 75 hours of community service.  He pleaded guilty to 1st degree damage to property and fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle for an incident on April 20, 2016 in Mower County.

Rodriguez was shot after he rammed the vehicle of an Austin police officer.  An investigation determined the officer acted appropriately in the situation.

