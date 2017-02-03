Black History Spotlight: Bessie Coleman

KIMT News 3 – Today’s spotlight is on one woman who defied the odds.

Not only did she fly to the top during a time when aviation was new, but she encouraged others like her to do the same.

We are talking about Bessie Coleman.

Bessie Coleman was born to sharecroppers in 1892 in Atlanta, Texas.

At the age of 23 she worked as a manicurist in Chicago where she listened to stories of pilots during World War I which sparked her interest in aviation.

No aviation school in the United States would admit her because of her skin color, so she taught herself French, moved to France and within seven months she was the world’s first black woman to receive her pilot’s license.

She was best known for her stunt flying and aerial techniques and refused to perform her shows unless the audience was desegregated.

In a tragic event, Coleman died while practicing for a show.

Her plane malfunctioned and she plummeted to her death at the age of thirty four.

But her legacy lived on; an aviation school for African Americans named after her was established three years later in Los Angeles.

