Christmas campaign goes over a million, but still falls short of goal

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Salvation Army says its 2016 Red Kettle Campaign fell a little bit short.

The fundraising goal was $1.08 million dollars but they collected $1.008 million, missing the mark by $78,000. The total was announced at the annual Volunteer Appreciation Dinner on Wednesday.

“Thank you all for your support,” says Anne Bashaw-Meyer, Development/Director of Community Engagement for the Rochester Salvation Army. “We truly appreciate it and together we make a difference in the lives of others.”