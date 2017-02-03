Concerning phone calls going around

MASON CITY, Iowa – Mason City Police are asking residents not to give in to those calling you asking for money. Even Osage Municipal Utilities is dealing with a misleading email going around asking people to fill out a survey.

Mason City Police Captain Mike McKelvey says dispatch has received multiple calls in regards to concerning phone calls. McKelvey says he’s concerned with the calls going around. People pretending to be with the IRS are calling residents saying they owe money. McKelvey says this happens around tax time every year. Another call going around is people pretending to be Alliant Energy saying they’re behind in bills and need to pay up. McKelvey wants you to know do not call lists don’t work for these type of situations.

“If you’re a law abiding ethical company they’re probably not going to be the ones that call you. a lot of those lists are either robo dialing or a legitimate company had a list, I don’t know what there is to keep them from forwarding to different people, parties, businesses willing to pay for that list,” McKelvey said.

McKelvey says another call going around is toward grandparents. People pretending to be their granddaughter or grandson saying they’re desperate for money. McKelvey says please call your family members before handing over money.