Data that led to Office of Civil Rights investigation of Rochester Public Schools will be presented to the public

ROCHESTER, Minn. – It’s been about a year since the Office of Civil Rights released a report that found disparities in the Rochester School District when it comes to disciplining minority students.

While the results of the OCR investigation have been made public, the actual data that prompted the review has not, until now. It will be presented during a meeting this Saturday called “Examining Disparities in Discipline in RPSD.”

“We’ve been asking for the information for a very long time and it wasn’t given to us so Rochester For Justice is very excited that we finally have the information; the actual numbers the actual data,” explains Heidi Wilkins with Rochester For Justice.

R4J is sponsoring the meeting along with NAACP, Racial Justice Task Group of 1st UU Church, and the Somali American Caucus.

Wilkins says Superintendent Michael Munoz and Assistant Superintendent Dr. Brenda Lewis will be in attendance and will share what the district has done to address the disparities over the past year. Also presenting will be a representative from MN Education Equity Project who will give statewide analysis of the issue.

The meeting is from 3:30-5:30 Saturday February 4th at the Rochester STEM Academy 415 16th St SW.