‘Front Row Club’ front and center of Winter Dance Party

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa- The ‘Front Row Club’ have been front and center at the Winter Dance Party for nearly a decade. The three woman say originally they didn’t know each other, but from dashing to the front of the stage once the doors open, they have created friendships.

“We sit and talk out front, and we started coming together,” says ReNel Hibbard, one of the members. Being up front gives the concert a different experience. Your pictures are better, you can see everything, I have sat in the back once and it just wasn’t the same.”

The group have seen many rock legends on the stage, but some stick out more than others.

“The Big Bopper Jr., JP Richardson’s son, was probably my favorite one,”Hibbard says, but Allsup last night, he is a close second. He was really good.”

Tickets are sold out for Saturday’s shows, but you can expect the ‘Front Row Club’ to be ready to dance and sing at the front of the stage.