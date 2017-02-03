Hiding those political posts

EMILY BOSTER By Published: Updated:
politics-and-social-media-vo

MASON CITY, Iowa – You’re probably one of many tired of seeing political posts on social media.

According to Pew research, nearly a third of Americans are sick of hearing people rant about politics on social media and 59 percent of people say interacting with those holding opposing political views is stressful.  Cody Williams at Turning Leaf Counseling says more than 40 percent of his clients have admitted to experiencing anxiety about the political climate.

“A lot of times I’ll have the conversation it’s good that you’re watching, you’re being proactive and being a part of it but you can’t sit there and woe is me, the world is coming to an end,” Williams said.

Good news is Facebook has ways to filter those political posts. Go to the right hand corner of your page, click the downward arrow, and select news feed preferences. There you can choose to stop following someone or hide their posts. The same can go for when you’re scrolling through your feed, click the right corner of the post and you can stop following them or hide it.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s