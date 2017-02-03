Iowa Senate approves education funding bill

KIMT News 3- The Iowa Senate approved an education funding bill that will provide a 1.1% increase for public schools.

The GOP-controlled chamber voted 28-21 Thursday for the legislation, which would take effect in July. It has support in the Republican-led House, where a vote is scheduled Monday.

The bill would add about $40 million to Iowa’s roughly $3 billion K-12 education budget. That means $73 would be added to what’s spent on each Iowa student, now just below $6,600.

Republicans say the amount is all the state can responsibly afford amid budget constraints. Gov. Terry Branstad has recommended more education spending.

Democrats say Republicans are not prioritizing students. Some educators say the proposal doesn’t account for increased operating costs at school districts, and would result in cuts.

Mike Penca, superintendent of Mason City Community School District said he recognizes the K-12 education was spared during a recent round of budget cuts, but he wishes the increase was bigger. “That doesn’t quite keep up with the cost of doing business, your staff, classroom materials, transportation costs,” said Penca. “All those are increasing at a higher rate than the 1.1% in new money.”

Penca said he is thankful lawmakers were able to make a timely decision, which will help districts figure out their budgets sooner than later.