Local woman helps injured pilot after small plane crash

STEELE COUNTY, Minn. – The Federal Aviation Administration continues to investigate a small plane crash in a field just west of Ellendale.

After crashing on Thursday night, the pilot, 39 year old Daniel Bass, was able to walk to a nearby home to get help. That home belongs to Chuck and Cynthia Crabtree. Cynthia was home at the time.

“I was sitting in my chair and I heard some noise outside, like something banging on the wall. And I got up and I looked out the window, and i heard ‘Please help me’,” said Cynthia.

Seeing that the man was injured, she let him into her home. He told her that he crashed his plane into the nearby field.

“He was more concerned about his wife. He said ‘Please call my wife and let her know I’m ok.’ But I said first I had to call 911 and get the ambulance out here,” Cynthia said.

As Cynthia reflects on the scary scene that happened so close to her home, she’s grateful that she was in the right place at the right time.

“I just thought about all the things that he went through and how God was with him and protected him. It’s a miracle that he walked away from that airplane.>

Bass was eventually airlifted to North Memorial Hospital in the Twin Cities. His condition is unknown, but the Crabtrees’ were told he had to have surgery on his jaw.

Bass told Cynthia that he ran out of gas and that’s why the plane crashed. The FAA is still investigating to determine the official cause.