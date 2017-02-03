Mitchell County Board of Supervisors deny hog facility

MITCHELL COUNTY, Iowa- The Mitchell County Board of Supervisors are looking to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources to approve two 2,500 head hog facilities in Mitchell County after voting the project down earlier this week.

Those on the board say an outside group who opposes the project led them to believe information was missing from the proposal. After further review, the board says the information was complete.

“When we send it as a proved we are saying that it meets the minimum requirements of 440 points in the matrix that means we are telling the DNR ‘Yep we looked at it, it looks good,’ and if we were to have approved it with the information we had at the time it wasn’t the meeting the minimum points,” says Shannon Paulus, Mitchell County Supervisor.

If the Iowa DNR does not approve the project the company will have to start the 30 day process over.