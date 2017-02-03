Mitchell County Supervisors say they were misled on hog confinement

MIKE BUNGE By Published: Updated:
KIMT WEB News

OSAGE, Iowa – A Mitchell County Supervisor says she and her colleagues were misled to about a proposed hog confinement facility.

On Tuesday, the Board of Supervisors held a public hearing on two 2,500 head swine finisher buildings that Grey Owl Farms wished to construct.  That hearing resulted in the proposal being rejected on a 2-1 vote because the plans supposedly did not meet the minimum score under the master matrix system required by state law.

However, Supervisor Shannon Paulus has now issued a statement that the Board’s decision was based on information supplied by an outside group that was opposed to the project.  Paulus says the group stated that Grey Owl Farms’ application was missing required information and fell below the minimum score needed for approval.

But Paulus says a further review of the application has found that the supposedly missing information was included in some additional paperwork and that the project did meet the required score.

Friday is the deadline for the county to submit its recommendation on the proposed hog confinement facility to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.  Paulus says they will notify the DNR that the Board of Supervisors was misled and that the Grey Owl Farms project does qualify for approval.

