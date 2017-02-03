GARNER, Iowa – Millions of people will be wearing red in efforts to raise awareness for heart disease in women for National Wear Red Day.

A group of local women came out to Veteran’s Memorial Recreational Center in Garner to participate in the “Lunch Hour” workout session.

Jeremy Nicholson, says having a national awareness program informs people of the health risks associated with heart disease.

He hopes learning more pushes people to work out.

“It’s nice to be a part of something because sometimes people lack motivation and if you’re a part of something bigger than yourself it will be more motivating to come to the gym,” says Nicholson.

Jeremy recommends you exercise every day and maintain a healthy diet.