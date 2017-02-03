Rochester woman pleads not guilty to weapons charge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A woman arrested after a reported bowling alley brawl is pleading not guilty.

20-year-old Lou Issac Ijong of Rochester is facing charges of carrying a pistol without a permit, giving a peace officer a false name and consuming alcohol underage. She was arrested after Rochester police responded to a fight at Colonial Lanes on November 28. Ijong was allegedly found in a bathroom with a Uzi-style handgun concealed under her shirt.

Ijong entered guilty pleas Friday in Olmsted County District Court. She is scheduled to stand trial on May 5.