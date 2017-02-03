Rudd Betterment Committee recieves donations for community center project

RUDD, Iowa – The Rudd Community Center received a check for $9,070 from Hoovers Hatchery.

They agreed to match every dollar amount of donations up to $10, 000.

The funds will go towards replacing the stage floor, updating the bathrooms and other areas inside the center.

Dan Sinning, the vice-president of the Rudd Betterment committee says with this money they will be able to have more events for residents.

“The biggest project that we have is our Mother’s Day dinner in May and the haunted house around Halloween time. You can rent it for birthday dinners or wedding anniversaries,” says Sinning.

Currently, the kitchen and hallways floors are in the process of being re-surfaced and the roof over the gym and front entrance have been replaced.