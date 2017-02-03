Small Dog Rescue’s Wine and Chocolate Spectacular

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Small Dog Rescue of Minnesota is gearing up for their Wine and Chocolate Spectacular fundraiser.

It will be held on Saturday, February 25th from 6pm-9pm at the Rochester Eagles Club. There will be a silent auction from 6pm-8pm, music by “Driven By Rhythm,” wine by Apollo Wine and Spirits, and chocolate by The Chocolate Shoppe.

Tickets are $20 until February 17th or $25 at the door. You can buy tickets online at http://www.smalldogsminnesota.org or http://www.apollowineandspirits.com. For more information, call Janet at 507-251-1657.

KIMT News 3’s Raquel Hellman and DeeDee Stiepan will be emceeing the event. All the money raised will go directly to the care of the dogs.