Sports OT (2/3)

HS BB
Osage 75, Rockford 51
Charles City 77, Waukon 51
Mason City 71, Marshalltown 43
Z-M 71, Triton 50
St. Ansgar 63, N-K 38
Southland 65, La Crescent 50
Forest City 67, Garrigan 43
Clear Lake 84, St. Edmond 76
Lourdes 58, Stewartville 47
Lake Mills 72, North Iowa 47
Newman 76, Central Springs 45
Austin 58, Faribault 53
HS GB
Central Springs 62, Newman 59 Final/OT
Osage 59, Rockford 51
Lake Mills 70, North Iowa 48
N-K 44, St. Ansgar 29
Forest City 47, Garrigan 46 Final/OT
Riceville 32, Valley Lutheran 15
H-D 68, Webster City 56
K-M 64, Lake City 59
Southland 47, P-E-M 64
Mason City 74, Marshalltown 35
John Marshall 55, Albert Lea 39
Clear Lake 55, St. Edmond 40
West Hancock 59, B-K 37
West Fork 72, North Butler 57
North Union 75, Eagle Grove 15
HS Hockey
Mohawk Hockey Club 6, Dubuque 3
HS Wrestling
K-M 51, Owatonna 9
NA3HL
Granite City 7, North Iowa 5
BOYS BASKETBALL
Ames 56, Ankeny Centennial 45
Aplington-Parkersburg 79, Denver 47
Benton Community 55, Vinton-Shellsburg 49
Bettendorf 51, Pleasant Valley 36
Boyer Valley, Dunlap 68, Charter Oak-Ute 54
Cedar Falls 63, Waterloo, West 49
Charles City 77, Waukon 51
Dike-New Hartford 72, Union Community, LaPorte City 38
Earlham 66, Woodward-Granger 49
Glidden-Ralston 65, Woodbine 37
Hinton 66, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 58
IKM-Manning 65, Logan-Magnolia 53
Independence 56, Clear Creek-Amana 48
Iowa City West 78, Dubuque, Senior 63
Knoxville 65, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 64
Lisbon 65, Central City 48
Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 56, Alburnett 54
Martensdale-St. Marys 74, Lenox 39
Murray 81, Orient-Macksburg 39
Osage 75, Rockford 51
PAC-LM 68, West Bend-Mallard 35
Pleasantville 61, Mount Ayr 43
Riverside, Oakland 48, Griswold 27
Saint Ansgar 63, Northwood-Kensett 38
Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 73, Ruthven-Ayrshire 53
Sioux City, East 72, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 28
South Hardin 66, Grundy Center 57
South Tama County, Tama 48, Marion 44
Stanton 85, Clarinda Academy 72
Treynor 60, Missouri Valley 31
Unity Christian, Orange City 66, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 30
WACO, Wayland 44, Eldon Cardinal 35
Waterloo, East 67, Iowa City High 53
Webster City 64, Hampton-Dumont 28
West Delaware, Manchester 59, Epworth, Western Dubuque 49
West Lyon, Inwood 66, Boyden-Hull 56
GIRLS BASKETBALL
AGWSR, Ackley 43, West Marshall, State Center 34
Algona 55, Iowa Falls-Alden 37
Ankeny Centennial 50, Ames 29
Ankeny Christian Academy 63, Moulton-Udell 39
Aplington-Parkersburg 50, Denver 39
Assumption, Davenport 83, Davenport, Central 27
Ballard 59, Perry 38
BCLUW, Conrad 46, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 20
Bellevue 54, Wilton 37
CAM, Anita 41, Coon Rapids-Bayard 28
Carlisle 63, Winterset 42
Cascade,Western Dubuque 39, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 35
Cedar Falls 56, Waterloo, West 39
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 59, Cedar Rapids, Washington 54
Central Springs 62, Newman Catholic, Mason City 59, OT
Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 47, Lone Tree 31
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 74, Atlantic 49
Denison-Schleswig 52, Clarinda 36
Des Moines Christian 62, West Central Valley, Stuart 34
Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 60, Fort Dodge 39
Earlham 49, Woodward-Granger 43
East Buchanan, Winthrop 67, Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 5
East Sac County 55, Southeast Valley 35
Edgewood-Colesburg 43, South Winneshiek, Calmar 39
Forest City 47, Bishop Garrigan 46
Grand View Christian 72, Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 32
Grundy Center 59, South Hardin 28
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 66, Clay Central-Everly 25
Hinton 38, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 29
Holy Trinity 39, New London 37
Humboldt 51, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 37
IKM-Manning 68, Logan-Magnolia 61
Indianola 54, Dallas Center-Grimes 50
Interstate 35,Truro 59, East Union, Afton 26
Janesville 54, Colo-NESCO 48
Johnston 66, Urbandale 40
Lamoni 53, Melcher-Dallas 12
LeMars 63, Spirit Lake 38
Lewis Central 74, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 31
Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 63, Alburnett 27
Martensdale-St. Marys 48, Lenox 21
Mason City 74, Marshalltown 35
Mediapolis 50, Winfield-Mount Union 28
Newell-Fonda 62, Alta/Aurelia 30
Nodaway Valley 46, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 35
North Polk, Alleman 41, Saydel 15
Northwood-Kensett 44, Saint Ansgar 29
Okoboji, Milford 62, Sibley-Ocheyedan 42
Osage 59, Rockford 51
Ottumwa 71, Des Moines, Lincoln 40
PAC-LM 92, West Bend-Mallard 24
Regina, Iowa City 73, Camanche 57
Riceville 32, Valley Lutheran, Cedar Falls 16
Roland-Story, Story City 44, Gilbert 43
Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 58, Ruthven-Ayrshire 48
South O’Brien, Paullina 45, Trinity Christian High School 23
Treynor 64, Missouri Valley 28
Tripoli 70, GMG, Garwin 67
Unity Christian, Orange City 67, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn 46
Valley, West Des Moines 65, Southeast Polk 59
WACO, Wayland 50, Eldon Cardinal 19
Wapello 49, Highland, Riverside 43
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 62, Hudson 28
Waukee 80, Ankeny 38
West Lyon, Inwood 44, Boyden-Hull 31
West Sioux, Hawarden 56, St. Mary’s, Remsen 53
Western Christian, Hull 75, Storm Lake 34
BOYS BASKETBALL
Ada-Borup 70, Park Christian (Moorhead) 47
Annandale 88, New London-Spicer 53
Apple Valley 65, Shakopee 46
Austin 58, Faribault 53
Barnesville 59, Hawley 49
Battle Lake 64, Underwood 50
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 54, Maple Lake 44
Bethany Academy 68, FAIR School 42
Big Lake 62, Chisago Lakes 41
Bigfork 82, Northland 62
Blake 66, Mounds Park Academy 54
Bloomington Jefferson 73, Richfield 43
Blue Earth Area 73, St. Peter 69
Brandon-Evansville 65, Rothsay 37
Brooklyn Center 68, St. Anthony 60
Burnsville 78, Prior Lake 74
Canby 71, Lakeview 67, OT
Carlton 67, Cromwell 61
Cass Lake-Bena 100, Blackduck 43
Champlin Park 63, Andover 47
Chanhassen 73, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 66, OT
Cloquet 46, Hibbing 41
Columbia Heights 84, St. Agnes 56
Coon Rapids 58, Anoka 49
Cretin-Derham Hall 71, Mounds View 60
Crookston 58, Warroad 37
Crosby-Ironton 72, Pipestone 39
Detroit Lakes 76, Sauk Rapids-Rice 73
East Ridge 77, Forest Lake 68
Eden Valley-Watkins 51, Kimball 43
Edina 71, Tartan 69
Elk River 73, Blaine 72
Ely 76, Eveleth-Gilbert 51
Esko 89, South Ridge 36
Fosston 74, Fertile-Beltrami 51
Glencoe-Silver Lake 72, Dassel-Cokato 56
Goodhue 52, Hayfield 49
Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 50, Kittson County Central 47
Hastings 76, Henry Sibley 56
Heron Lake-Okabena 64, Madelia 42
Holy Angels 54, Concordia Academy 49
Hope Academy 78, International School 58
Hopkins 87, Sioux Falls Washington, S.D. 73
Jackson County Central 68, Fairmont 40
Kingsland 76, LeRoy-Ostrander 35
Lakeville South 72, Eagan 69
MACCRAY 88, Southwest Minnesota Christian 46
Mahtomedi 70, North St. Paul 49
Maple Grove 71, Centennial 57
Marshall 75, Worthington 44
Math and Science Academy 54, Nova Classical Academy 50
McGregor 69, Silver Bay 49
Melrose 66, Albany 34
Minnehaha Academy 57, St. Paul Academy 40
Minnewaska 65, Benson 55
Moose Lake/Willow River 66, Two Harbors 62
Morris Area/Chokia-Alberta 62, Sauk Centre 51
New Prague 69, Holy Family Catholic 63
Northern Freeze 62, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 30
Northfield 73, Rochester Century 47
Orono 65, Hutchinson 41
Osseo 76, Irondale 68
Owatonna 64, Winona 60
Park (Cottage Grove) 55, Stillwater 35
Parkers Prairie 75, Ashby 49
Pelican Rapids 81, Frazee 75
Perham 64, Breckenridge 48
Pierz 65, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 41
Pine Island 80, Byron 66
Red Lake 104, Laporte 45
Renville County West 72, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 69
Robbinsdale Cooper 64, St. Louis Park 54
Rochester Lourdes 58, Stewartville 47
Rockford 68, Litchfield 53
Rogers 77, Buffalo 51
Sacred Heart 84, Clearbrook-Gonvick 60
Sartell-St. Stephen 60, Thief River Falls 57
Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 59, Wabasso 48
Springfield 90, G-F-W 75
St. James Area 71, Luverne 39
St. Michael-Albertville 66, Princeton 52
St. Paul Central 92, St. Paul Humboldt 68
St. Paul Harding 73, St. Paul Washington 60
St. Thomas Academy 90, South St. Paul 57
Totino-Grace 98, Spring Lake Park 69
Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC 89, New Ulm Cathedral 88, OT
Verndale 65, Menahga 40
Virginia 74, Pequot Lakes 63
Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 51, Red Lake County 48
Waseca 88, New Ulm 40
Watertown-Mayer 73, Mound Westonka 63
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 52, Maple River 43
Waubun 72, Norman County West 57
Wayzata 71, Sioux Falls Lincoln, S.D. 58
Westbrook-Walnut Grove 68, Martin County West 54
Woodbury 61, Roseville 56
Yellow Medicine East 51, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 46
Zumbrota-Mazeppa 71, Triton 50
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Ada-Borup 60, Park Christian (Moorhead) 25
Albany 73, Foley 54
Alexandria 43, Sartell-St. Stephen 31
Apple Valley 56, Shakopee 47
Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 74, Bagley 34
Bloomington Jefferson 65, Richfield 30
Bloomington Kennedy 62, Chaska 54
BOLD 57, Benson 17
Braham 58, Aitkin 45
Browerville/Eagle Valley 66, Upsala 62
Buffalo 68, Rogers 56
Byron 66, Pine Island 46
Caledonia 64, Rushford-Peterson 48
Cass Lake-Bena 76, Blackduck 72
Centennial 54, Maple Grove 34
Champlin Park 50, Andover 40
Charter Stars 58, Community of Peace 20
Crookston 52, Win-E-Mac 51
Crosby-Ironton 62, Moose Lake/Willow River 44
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 74, Pequot Lakes 65
East Grand Forks 76, Stephen-Argyle 42
Eastview 63, Farmington 40
Edina 66, Minneapolis Southwest 21
Elk River 77, Blaine 49
Forest Lake 62, East Ridge 60
G-F-W 65, Springfield 45
Hastings 61, Henry Sibley 47
Henning 69, Wadena-Deer Creek 49
Heritage Christian Academy 40, Legacy Christian 36
Hermantown 69, Chisago Lakes 47
Heron Lake-Okabena 65, Ellsworth 48
Holy Angels 73, Concordia Academy 51
Hopkins 72, Sioux Falls Washington, S.D. 58
Houston 62, Glenville-Emmons 25
International Falls 59, Virginia 52
Jackson County Central 54, Windom 48
Kasson-Mantorville 64, Lake City 59
Kingsland 59, LeRoy-Ostrander 25
Lakeville North 48, Rosemount 46
Lakeville South 53, Eagan 50
Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 71, Trinity 35
Lyle/Austin Pacelli 70, Lanesboro 43
Mahtomedi 62, North St. Paul 29
Maranatha Christian 84, Spectrum 47
Marshall 68, Worthington 60
Martin County West 59, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 42
Mayer Lutheran 77, Belle Plaine 40
Melrose 54, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 34
Menahga 56, Verndale 39
Minneapolis North 50, Rhinelander, Wis. 38
Minneapolis Roosevelt 67, St. Paul Johnson 32
Minneapolis South 59, Tartan 56
Minnehaha Academy 75, St. Paul Academy 50
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 51, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 32
Minnewaska 88, Montevideo 72
Monticello 54, North Branch 44
Mountain Lake Area 60, Adrian 47
New Prague 52, Holy Family Catholic 38
New York Mills 70, Pillager 58
Northfield 50, Rochester Century 35
Norwood-Young America 74, Jordan 59
Ortonville 68, Hancock 51
Osakis 83, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 31
Park (Cottage Grove) 66, Stillwater 51
Pelican Rapids 51, Frazee 41
Pine City 85, Hinckley-Finlayson 27
Pine River-Backus 70, Clearbrook-Gonvick 62
Pipestone 60, Murray County Central 34
Plainview-Elgin-Millville 64, Southland 47
Prior Lake 87, Burnsville 58
Randolph 77, Spring Grove 48
Red Rock Central 71, Fulda 39
Red Wing 59, Mankato East 36
Rochester John Marshall 55, Albert Lea 39
Rochester Mayo 59, Mankato West 50
Roseau 80, Mountain Iron-Buhl 67
Royalton 80, Paynesville 41
Rush City 50, East Central 14
Sauk Centre 67, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 50
Sebeka 88, Bertha-Hewitt 56
Sioux Falls Lincoln, S.D. 71, Wayzata 58
Sioux Falls Roosevelt, S.D. 63, Minnetonka 60, OT
Southwest Christian (Chaska) 52, West Lutheran 39
Southwest Minnesota Christian 77, Hills-Beaver Creek 68
St. Agnes 67, Columbia Heights 47
St. Cloud Apollo 66, Sauk Rapids-Rice 59
St. Cloud Cathedral 68, Little Falls 37
St. Cloud Tech 63, Fergus Falls 46
St. Croix Prep 54, PACT Charter 28
St. Michael-Albertville 78, Princeton 36
St. Paul Harding 50, St. Paul Washington 28
St. Peter 60, Blue Earth Area 48
Swanville 44, St. John’s Prep 29
Totino-Grace 55, Spring Lake Park 41
Tri-City United 90, LeSueur-Henderson 43
United South Central 56, Medford 51
Waseca 41, New Ulm 38
Watertown-Mayer 75, Mound Westonka 35
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 52, Maple River 47
Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 60, West Central 25
Winona 73, Owatonna 68
Winona Cotter 67, La Crescent 31
Zimmerman 66, Mora 22
Zumbrota-Mazeppa 66, Triton 42