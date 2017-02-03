Sports OT (2/3)

HS BB

Osage 75, Rockford 51

Charles City 77, Waukon 51

Mason City 71, Marshalltown 43

Z-M 71, Triton 50

St. Ansgar 63, N-K 38

Southland 65, La Crescent 50

Forest City 67, Garrigan 43

Clear Lake 84, St. Edmond 76

Lourdes 58, Stewartville 47

Lake Mills 72, North Iowa 47

Newman 76, Central Springs 45

Austin 58, Faribault 53

 
HS GB

Central Springs 62, Newman 59 Final/OT

Osage 59, Rockford 51

Lake Mills 70, North Iowa 48

N-K 44, St. Ansgar 29

Forest City 47, Garrigan 46 Final/OT

Riceville 32, Valley Lutheran 15

H-D 68, Webster City 56

K-M 64, Lake City 59

Southland 47, P-E-M 64

Mason City 74, Marshalltown 35

John Marshall 55, Albert Lea 39

Clear Lake 55, St. Edmond 40

West Hancock 59, B-K 37

West Fork 72, North Butler 57

North Union 75, Eagle Grove 15

 

HS Hockey

Mohawk Hockey Club 6, Dubuque 3
HS Wrestling

K-M 51, Owatonna 9
NA3HL

Granite City 7, North Iowa 5

 

BOYS BASKETBALL
Ames 56, Ankeny Centennial 45

Aplington-Parkersburg 79, Denver 47

Benton Community 55, Vinton-Shellsburg 49

Bettendorf 51, Pleasant Valley 36

Boyer Valley, Dunlap 68, Charter Oak-Ute 54

Cedar Falls 63, Waterloo, West 49

Charles City 77, Waukon 51

Dike-New Hartford 72, Union Community, LaPorte City 38

Earlham 66, Woodward-Granger 49

Glidden-Ralston 65, Woodbine 37

Hinton 66, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 58

IKM-Manning 65, Logan-Magnolia 53

Independence 56, Clear Creek-Amana 48

Iowa City West 78, Dubuque, Senior 63

Knoxville 65, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 64

Lisbon 65, Central City 48

Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 56, Alburnett 54

Martensdale-St. Marys 74, Lenox 39

Murray 81, Orient-Macksburg 39

Osage 75, Rockford 51

PAC-LM 68, West Bend-Mallard 35

Pleasantville 61, Mount Ayr 43

Riverside, Oakland 48, Griswold 27

Saint Ansgar 63, Northwood-Kensett 38

Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 73, Ruthven-Ayrshire 53

Sioux City, East 72, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 28

South Hardin 66, Grundy Center 57

South Tama County, Tama 48, Marion 44

Stanton 85, Clarinda Academy 72

Treynor 60, Missouri Valley 31

Unity Christian, Orange City 66, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 30

WACO, Wayland 44, Eldon Cardinal 35

Waterloo, East 67, Iowa City High 53

Webster City 64, Hampton-Dumont 28

West Delaware, Manchester 59, Epworth, Western Dubuque 49

West Lyon, Inwood 66, Boyden-Hull 56

GIRLS BASKETBALL
AGWSR, Ackley 43, West Marshall, State Center 34

Algona 55, Iowa Falls-Alden 37

Ankeny Centennial 50, Ames 29

Ankeny Christian Academy 63, Moulton-Udell 39

Aplington-Parkersburg 50, Denver 39

Assumption, Davenport 83, Davenport, Central 27

Ballard 59, Perry 38

BCLUW, Conrad 46, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 20

Bellevue 54, Wilton 37

CAM, Anita 41, Coon Rapids-Bayard 28

Carlisle 63, Winterset 42

Cascade,Western Dubuque 39, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 35

Cedar Falls 56, Waterloo, West 39

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 59, Cedar Rapids, Washington 54

Central Springs 62, Newman Catholic, Mason City 59, OT

Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 47, Lone Tree 31

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 74, Atlantic 49

Denison-Schleswig 52, Clarinda 36

Des Moines Christian 62, West Central Valley, Stuart 34

Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 60, Fort Dodge 39

Earlham 49, Woodward-Granger 43

East Buchanan, Winthrop 67, Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 5

East Sac County 55, Southeast Valley 35

Edgewood-Colesburg 43, South Winneshiek, Calmar 39

Forest City 47, Bishop Garrigan 46

Grand View Christian 72, Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 32

Grundy Center 59, South Hardin 28

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 66, Clay Central-Everly 25

Hinton 38, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 29

Holy Trinity 39, New London 37

Humboldt 51, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 37

IKM-Manning 68, Logan-Magnolia 61

Indianola 54, Dallas Center-Grimes 50

Interstate 35,Truro 59, East Union, Afton 26

Janesville 54, Colo-NESCO 48

Johnston 66, Urbandale 40

Lamoni 53, Melcher-Dallas 12

LeMars 63, Spirit Lake 38

Lewis Central 74, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 31

Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 63, Alburnett 27

Martensdale-St. Marys 48, Lenox 21

Mason City 74, Marshalltown 35

Mediapolis 50, Winfield-Mount Union 28

Newell-Fonda 62, Alta/Aurelia 30

Nodaway Valley 46, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 35

North Polk, Alleman 41, Saydel 15

Northwood-Kensett 44, Saint Ansgar 29

Okoboji, Milford 62, Sibley-Ocheyedan 42

Osage 59, Rockford 51

Ottumwa 71, Des Moines, Lincoln 40

PAC-LM 92, West Bend-Mallard 24

Regina, Iowa City 73, Camanche 57

Riceville 32, Valley Lutheran, Cedar Falls 16

Roland-Story, Story City 44, Gilbert 43

Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 58, Ruthven-Ayrshire 48

South O’Brien, Paullina 45, Trinity Christian High School 23

Treynor 64, Missouri Valley 28

Tripoli 70, GMG, Garwin 67

Unity Christian, Orange City 67, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn 46

Valley, West Des Moines 65, Southeast Polk 59

WACO, Wayland 50, Eldon Cardinal 19

Wapello 49, Highland, Riverside 43

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 62, Hudson 28

Waukee 80, Ankeny 38

West Lyon, Inwood 44, Boyden-Hull 31

West Sioux, Hawarden 56, St. Mary’s, Remsen 53

Western Christian, Hull 75, Storm Lake 34

BOYS BASKETBALL
Ada-Borup 70, Park Christian (Moorhead) 47

Annandale 88, New London-Spicer 53

Apple Valley 65, Shakopee 46

Austin 58, Faribault 53

Barnesville 59, Hawley 49

Battle Lake 64, Underwood 50

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 54, Maple Lake 44

Bethany Academy 68, FAIR School 42

Big Lake 62, Chisago Lakes 41

Bigfork 82, Northland 62

Blake 66, Mounds Park Academy 54

Bloomington Jefferson 73, Richfield 43

Blue Earth Area 73, St. Peter 69

Brandon-Evansville 65, Rothsay 37

Brooklyn Center 68, St. Anthony 60

Burnsville 78, Prior Lake 74

Canby 71, Lakeview 67, OT

Carlton 67, Cromwell 61

Cass Lake-Bena 100, Blackduck 43

Champlin Park 63, Andover 47

Chanhassen 73, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 66, OT

Cloquet 46, Hibbing 41

Columbia Heights 84, St. Agnes 56

Coon Rapids 58, Anoka 49

Cretin-Derham Hall 71, Mounds View 60

Crookston 58, Warroad 37

Crosby-Ironton 72, Pipestone 39

Detroit Lakes 76, Sauk Rapids-Rice 73

East Ridge 77, Forest Lake 68

Eden Valley-Watkins 51, Kimball 43

Edina 71, Tartan 69

Elk River 73, Blaine 72

Ely 76, Eveleth-Gilbert 51

Esko 89, South Ridge 36

Fosston 74, Fertile-Beltrami 51

Glencoe-Silver Lake 72, Dassel-Cokato 56

Goodhue 52, Hayfield 49

Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 50, Kittson County Central 47

Hastings 76, Henry Sibley 56

Heron Lake-Okabena 64, Madelia 42

Holy Angels 54, Concordia Academy 49

Hope Academy 78, International School 58

Hopkins 87, Sioux Falls Washington, S.D. 73

Jackson County Central 68, Fairmont 40

Kingsland 76, LeRoy-Ostrander 35

Lakeville South 72, Eagan 69

MACCRAY 88, Southwest Minnesota Christian 46

Mahtomedi 70, North St. Paul 49

Maple Grove 71, Centennial 57

Marshall 75, Worthington 44

Math and Science Academy 54, Nova Classical Academy 50

McGregor 69, Silver Bay 49

Melrose 66, Albany 34

Minnehaha Academy 57, St. Paul Academy 40

Minnewaska 65, Benson 55

Moose Lake/Willow River 66, Two Harbors 62

Morris Area/Chokia-Alberta 62, Sauk Centre 51

New Prague 69, Holy Family Catholic 63

Northern Freeze 62, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 30

Northfield 73, Rochester Century 47

Orono 65, Hutchinson 41

Osseo 76, Irondale 68

Owatonna 64, Winona 60

Park (Cottage Grove) 55, Stillwater 35

Parkers Prairie 75, Ashby 49

Pelican Rapids 81, Frazee 75

Perham 64, Breckenridge 48

Pierz 65, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 41

Pine Island 80, Byron 66

Red Lake 104, Laporte 45

Renville County West 72, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 69

Robbinsdale Cooper 64, St. Louis Park 54

Rochester Lourdes 58, Stewartville 47

Rockford 68, Litchfield 53

Rogers 77, Buffalo 51

Sacred Heart 84, Clearbrook-Gonvick 60

Sartell-St. Stephen 60, Thief River Falls 57

Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 59, Wabasso 48

Springfield 90, G-F-W 75

St. James Area 71, Luverne 39

St. Michael-Albertville 66, Princeton 52

St. Paul Central 92, St. Paul Humboldt 68

St. Paul Harding 73, St. Paul Washington 60

St. Thomas Academy 90, South St. Paul 57

Totino-Grace 98, Spring Lake Park 69

Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC 89, New Ulm Cathedral 88, OT

Verndale 65, Menahga 40

Virginia 74, Pequot Lakes 63

Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 51, Red Lake County 48

Waseca 88, New Ulm 40

Watertown-Mayer 73, Mound Westonka 63

Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 52, Maple River 43

Waubun 72, Norman County West 57

Wayzata 71, Sioux Falls Lincoln, S.D. 58

Westbrook-Walnut Grove 68, Martin County West 54

Woodbury 61, Roseville 56

Yellow Medicine East 51, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 46

Zumbrota-Mazeppa 71, Triton 50

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Ada-Borup 60, Park Christian (Moorhead) 25

Albany 73, Foley 54

Alexandria 43, Sartell-St. Stephen 31

Apple Valley 56, Shakopee 47

Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 74, Bagley 34

Bloomington Jefferson 65, Richfield 30

Bloomington Kennedy 62, Chaska 54

BOLD 57, Benson 17

Braham 58, Aitkin 45

Browerville/Eagle Valley 66, Upsala 62

Buffalo 68, Rogers 56

Byron 66, Pine Island 46

Caledonia 64, Rushford-Peterson 48

Cass Lake-Bena 76, Blackduck 72

Centennial 54, Maple Grove 34

Champlin Park 50, Andover 40

Charter Stars 58, Community of Peace 20

Crookston 52, Win-E-Mac 51

Crosby-Ironton 62, Moose Lake/Willow River 44

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 74, Pequot Lakes 65

East Grand Forks 76, Stephen-Argyle 42

Eastview 63, Farmington 40

Edina 66, Minneapolis Southwest 21

Elk River 77, Blaine 49

Forest Lake 62, East Ridge 60

G-F-W 65, Springfield 45

Hastings 61, Henry Sibley 47

Henning 69, Wadena-Deer Creek 49

Heritage Christian Academy 40, Legacy Christian 36

Hermantown 69, Chisago Lakes 47

Heron Lake-Okabena 65, Ellsworth 48

Holy Angels 73, Concordia Academy 51

Hopkins 72, Sioux Falls Washington, S.D. 58

Houston 62, Glenville-Emmons 25

International Falls 59, Virginia 52

Jackson County Central 54, Windom 48

Kasson-Mantorville 64, Lake City 59

Kingsland 59, LeRoy-Ostrander 25

Lakeville North 48, Rosemount 46

Lakeville South 53, Eagan 50

Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 71, Trinity 35

Lyle/Austin Pacelli 70, Lanesboro 43

Mahtomedi 62, North St. Paul 29

Maranatha Christian 84, Spectrum 47

Marshall 68, Worthington 60

Martin County West 59, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 42

Mayer Lutheran 77, Belle Plaine 40

Melrose 54, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 34

Menahga 56, Verndale 39

Minneapolis North 50, Rhinelander, Wis. 38

Minneapolis Roosevelt 67, St. Paul Johnson 32

Minneapolis South 59, Tartan 56

Minnehaha Academy 75, St. Paul Academy 50

Minnesota Valley Lutheran 51, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 32

Minnewaska 88, Montevideo 72

Monticello 54, North Branch 44

Mountain Lake Area 60, Adrian 47

New Prague 52, Holy Family Catholic 38

New York Mills 70, Pillager 58

Northfield 50, Rochester Century 35

Norwood-Young America 74, Jordan 59

Ortonville 68, Hancock 51

Osakis 83, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 31

Park (Cottage Grove) 66, Stillwater 51

Pelican Rapids 51, Frazee 41

Pine City 85, Hinckley-Finlayson 27

Pine River-Backus 70, Clearbrook-Gonvick 62

Pipestone 60, Murray County Central 34

Plainview-Elgin-Millville 64, Southland 47

Prior Lake 87, Burnsville 58

Randolph 77, Spring Grove 48

Red Rock Central 71, Fulda 39

Red Wing 59, Mankato East 36

Rochester John Marshall 55, Albert Lea 39

Rochester Mayo 59, Mankato West 50

Roseau 80, Mountain Iron-Buhl 67

Royalton 80, Paynesville 41

Rush City 50, East Central 14

Sauk Centre 67, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 50

Sebeka 88, Bertha-Hewitt 56

Sioux Falls Lincoln, S.D. 71, Wayzata 58

Sioux Falls Roosevelt, S.D. 63, Minnetonka 60, OT

Southwest Christian (Chaska) 52, West Lutheran 39

Southwest Minnesota Christian 77, Hills-Beaver Creek 68

St. Agnes 67, Columbia Heights 47

St. Cloud Apollo 66, Sauk Rapids-Rice 59

St. Cloud Cathedral 68, Little Falls 37

St. Cloud Tech 63, Fergus Falls 46

St. Croix Prep 54, PACT Charter 28

St. Michael-Albertville 78, Princeton 36

St. Paul Harding 50, St. Paul Washington 28

St. Peter 60, Blue Earth Area 48

Swanville 44, St. John’s Prep 29

Totino-Grace 55, Spring Lake Park 41

Tri-City United 90, LeSueur-Henderson 43

United South Central 56, Medford 51

Waseca 41, New Ulm 38

Watertown-Mayer 75, Mound Westonka 35

Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 52, Maple River 47

Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 60, West Central 25

Winona 73, Owatonna 68

Winona Cotter 67, La Crescent 31

Zimmerman 66, Mora 22

Zumbrota-Mazeppa 66, Triton 42

