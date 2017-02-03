Surge of flu deaths reported in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Department of Public Health says flu deaths are on the rise around the state.

11 new deaths related to influenza were reported to the IDPH for the week ending January 28, bringing the death total to 25 since October 2, 2016. The victims include 19 people 81 or older and two people between 61 and 80 years old. Four of the deaths have been reported in northeast Iowa.

“While it is never too late to get a flu vaccination, the time to get the most benefit from one is starting to dwindle,” said State Epidemiologist and IDPH Medical Director, Dr. Patricia Quinlisk. “The flu vaccination takes a few days to reach its maximum protection level, so waiting too much longer will mean diminished protection during the peak of the season.”

The Department of Public Health says flu activity in Iowa, and most of the nation, is currently classified as “widespread” and that all four strains covered by this year’s vaccine have been reported in the state.