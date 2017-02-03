Woman pleads guilty in Rochester drug bust

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A woman arrested in a November drug bust is pleading guilty.

34-year-old Madelyn Grace Sundman and 32-year-old Shane Robert Edwards, both of Rochester, were arrested after Rochester police said they discovered 11 grams of methamphetamine and 23 firearms after a search of a mobile home.

Sundman entered a guilty plea Friday to 1st degree sale of drugs and was sentenced to 30 years of probation and either 100 hours of community service of a $1,000 fine.

Edwards has pleaded not guilty to 1st degree sale of drugs, possession of a firearm with an altered serial number and possession of a firearm as a drug user.  He is due to stand trial on March 27.

