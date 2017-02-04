CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – There’s a new escape room in North Iowa. Escape Clear Lake opened for the first time on February 2.

An escape room is when participants are put in a room and have to get out using a series of clues. The theme is the Fabulous 50s, set the night of the Winter Dance Party back in 1959 and you have 45 minutes to get out and get to the concert.

“You and your friends are getting ready to go to the Buddy Holly show, the Winter Dance Party and you’re getting ready in your bedroom and your older sister takes your tickets and locks you in the room,” creator Tyler Anderson said. “So you’ve got 45 minutes to get out using clues and different themes from the 1950’s. There’s a big door with four different locks and it’s a lot more challenging than it looks initially.”

It costs $15 per person with a minimum of four people per attempt. You can make reservations online at http://www.escapeclearlake.com/.