It Follows (2014) vs. It Watches (2016)

If you want to be happy for the rest of your life,

Never make a pretty girl your wife.

So, from my personal point of view,

Get an ugly girl to marry you.

Jimmy Soul sang those words in 1963 and they became a hit not just because they’re a catchy rhyme but because they actually touch a familiar cord of human experience. They’re not really a commentary on feminine beauty. They’re an expression of how we can value things that are unsatisfying or not meaningful and disdain things that are good for us when they don’t meet some arbitrary standard that’s been burned into our brains. We chase after the things we think will make us happy, ignoring all the stresses and suffering along the way, and push away things we would genuinely enjoy because they don’t fit the picture of the kind of person we think we’re supposed to be.

How many people are living miserable existences in New York City or Los Angeles when they’d truly be more content and fulfilled in Mason City or Rochester, but they’ve convinced themselves being a frustrated nobody in The Big Apple is somehow better than being a productive somebody in the River City? That dilemma where our ego can override our common sense is what this edition of KIMT’s Weekend Throwdown will consider as we pit a bad movie you have heard of against a bad movie you haven’t. “It Follows” (2014) battles “It Watches” (2016) to figure out if an ugly girl is honestly the best we should hope for.

“It Follows” was a success at the box office only in the way many other horror flicks have been. Earning $20 million worldwide, which is barely enough to pay Jennifer Lawrence to get out of bed in the morning, it turned a meaningful profit because it cost just $2 million to make. The film prospered essentially because it was too cheap to fail, especially after it garnered wide critical acclaim as some new and compelling entry into the horror genre. That fanboy enthusiasm only resulted in meager ticket sales at the theater because…well, we’ll get that in a bit.

The movie focuses on a teenager named Jay Height (Maika Monroe) who has sex with this dude (Jake Weary) only to be told that he’s passed a curse onto her. She is now being pursued by a creature that is invisible to everyone else but can look like anyone to her, even her loved ones. Wherever Jay is in the world, the creature is slowly walking towards her and if it catches her, it will kill her. With the support of her friends and this other kid who lives across the street, who have to be the most credulous bunch of teens in motion picture history, Jay tries to flee from the creature until she eventually realizes that confrontation is inevitable.

If that strikes you as a typically anemic horror plot, you are right. “It Follows” has as little narrative complexity as your average, piece-of-crap slasher flick. If you think the film makes up for that by being extremely terrifying, you are wrong. There is maybe one legitimate scare in the entire movie and a couple of other moments where a viewer might feel slightly anxious. “It Follows” has neither great acting nor memorable dialog as well. The cast seems perfectly acceptable, though they’re hamstrung by a director who never lets them say more than two sentences in a row without a big pause, and the writing may be unexceptionable but it is inoffensive. “It Follows” is not one of those movies where you’re constantly wondering “Why are those idiots doing that?”

What made people, some of whom should have known better, lavish praise on “It Follows” is the film’s look, its pacing and its supposed metaphor.

The movie has an ostentatiously mannered appearance. There’s one character with a clamshell e-reader, which establishes the story as it something close to the present day, but literally everything and everyone else looks like the 1970s. Not the actual 1970s, mind you, but a fashion photographer’s version of the decade where everything is just too perfect. There’s also a lot of nudity in “It Follows” but of a casual, almost European variety. Taken as a whole, the film is visually striking but it goes to waste because of the other two factors that critics mistakenly hailed.

“It Follows” is a deliberately slow motion picture where the camera lingers on very carefully conceived images when it is isn’t meandering in or right or left. To use some movie jargon, they could have equally titled it “It Tracks” or “It Pans” because the camera movement is practically the most important character in the story. Which wouldn’t have been so irritating if there had been stuff happening in front of the camera. For most of the film’s 107 minutes, there is NOTHING going on. Nothing narratively. Nothing dramatically.

It’s so boring it becomes impossible to miss that “It Follows” features the least threatening horror movie monster of all time. The film clearly establishes that the monster can only slowly walk after its victims. That’s intended to create a sense of dread that it’s constantly coming after you no matter what you do. But the movie is so freakin’ dull there’s nothing to do but ponder the logistics of it all. We see the creature walking at a speed of no more than two or three miles an hour. So if you are 30 miles away, it will take the creature 10 or 15 hours to get to where you are. “It Follows” presents the audience a “threat” that you don’t defeat with a silver bullet or a stake through the heart. You beat it by getting a job as a truck driver or a stewardess or delivering the mail. Not to mention the fact that the creature is shown to be stymied by barriers a simple as a locked door. When the invisible monster is finally defeated by the not-terribly-well-thought-out plan of Jay and her friends, the viewer isn’t surprised or shocked. You’re amazed this thing didn’t get killed a thousand victims ago.

What most people gushed about when it came to “It Follows” was that it was clever metaphor for sexually transmitted diseases. Unfortunately, those people forgot there’s a difference between a metaphor and a premise. A deadly supernatural curse that is transmitted sexually, like AIDS, is a premise. The metaphor comes into being only if how Jay dealt with the curse mirrored or mimicked or resembled how people deal with AIDS in the real world, but it doesn’t. “It Follows” makes allusions to being a metaphor for AIDS or other STDs. It also makes allusions to being a metaphor for repressed memories of sexual abuse and being a metaphor for how pornography can corrupt someone’s understanding of healthy sexuality and being a metaphor for how your sexual history complicates all your current and future relationships. But it is never more than allusions.

I don’t have as much to say about “It Watches” because it barely qualifies as a motion picture. “It Watches” is a cheap chunk of cinematic crap made by people with a little ambition and virtually no talent. There’s only one person in the entire cast, Sanny van Heteren, who looks like she has any business trying to make a living as an actor. The direction and camerawork would barely get a passing grade in a community college film class. The story tries to be about six different things and utterly fails at all of them. The production values are totally unacceptable. There’s a scene where a character is supposed to be hearing something weird coming from somewhere else in the house and all the audience can hear is the sound of his butt moving on a leather couch. The plot not only makes no sense but actively contradicts itself multiple times. And what makes it worse is that the folks who created “It Watches” were entirely serious in what they were doing. At no point did they realize “this isn’t any good, so let’s try to have some fun.” Such obliviousness greatly exaggerates their incompetence.

The story, such as it is, concerns a jackass (Ivan Djurovic) who agrees to housesit for a weekend because his buddy (Rick Irwin) is called away by work. Why does anyone need a housesitter for a weekend? The answer is NO ONE needs a housesitter for just a weekend but screenwriters Ivan Djurovic and Dave Parker were too stupid to know that or that anyone watching their movie would know that. Spooky stuff happens in the house and the jackass housesitter reacts about as idiotically as possible. I swear there is a scene where the jackass housesitter is looking through the house with all the lights on and he is still shining a flashlight and a using a camera set to night vision.

“It Watches” is a horrible, horrible, horrible motion picture…but “It Follows” isn’t that much better. However, “It Follows” was shown in thousands of movies theaters across the world and initially received rapturous reviews while “It Watches” barely made it onto YouTube. The difference is that one is the pretty girl that you convince yourself you need while the other is the ugly girl to whom you don’t give a second glance. “It Follows” looks good and has a wafer thin pretense of intelligence, so people not only assume it is good but they project depth and dimensions into the motion picture that flatly aren’t there. “It Watches” looks like garbage so people assume it is garbage. And in this case they are right. “It Watches” is garbage but at least no one ever fooled themselves into think it was good, besides the dimwits who made it.

Which is why this Throwdown goes to “It Watches.” It’s poorly made trash that insults your intelligence but it isn’t boring and it could inspire people to try and make something better in a “if those morons could make a movie, than so can I” sort of way. “It Follows” is technically superior but will only encourage the creation of more pretentious dreck devoid of real meaning.

And the moral of it all? The pretty girl might not make you happy but you’ll probably have to go through a lot of ugly girls to find one who will.

It Follows (2014)

Written and directed by David Robert Mitchell.

Starring Maika Monroe, Keir Gilchrist, Lili Sepe, Olivia Luccardi, Jake Weary, Daniel Zovatto, Debbie Williams, Leisa Pulido, Mike Lanier and Ele Bardha.

It Watches (2016)

Written by Ivan Djurovic and Dave Parker.

Directed by Dave Parker.

Starring Ivan Djurovic, Rick Irwin, Sanny van Heteren, James Duval, Jose Daniel Figueroa and Emma Jacobs.