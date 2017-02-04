AUSTIN, Minn. – Dozens of people jumped into the frigid water at East Side Lake, all for a good cause.

The annual “Plunging for Pink” event was held on Saturday. It’s part of Austin’s Pain the Town Pink initiative, which raises money for breast cancer research.

“It touches near to my heart. My mom actually had breast cancer about 10 years ago and she beat it. So I know when I talked to her about the event, she was really proud that I did that,” said Steven Kremer, who helped with the Plunging for Pink event.

“We all have mothers, many of us have sisters, wives, etc. And we’re here to help make sure that we get to keep them, that they’re here for tomorrow, that they’re here for next year,” said Cody Anderson who emceed the event.

For a full list of Paint the Town Pink events, click here: https://www.facebook.com/austinpttp