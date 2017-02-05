27th Annual Tiger City Farm Toy, Truck and Collectibles Show

ALBERT LEA, MN- The 27th Annual Tiger City Farm Toy, Truck & Collectibles Show was held Feb. 4-5 at Northbridge Mall.

Organizers tell us thousands of people were coming in and out picking up toys that would bring them back to their childhood.

On Sunday, there were 77 vendors and 285 tables set up with all kinds of items such including toy cars to action figures.

Felix Silva of Albert Leas said he bought a bunch of Star Wars toys since they were on a sale for a lot cheaper than they’re actually worth.

“I got a Jedi Starfighter in the packaging, for $15,” said Silva. “I got a couple vintage figures from the 1970s, pretty good price for them, a lot of that goes for a lot of money online. You’d be amazed how much stuff like that goes for.”