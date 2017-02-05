Dozens gather for “Resistance for Humanity” protest

MASON CITY, Iowa- Dozens of protesters gathered outside of City Hall in Mason City on Sunday.

Iowa 4th District Green Party organizer Shaun Buchite said the Resistance for Humanity event is a post-inauguration protest to allow people to speak on issues ranging from pipeline projects, equality rights to immigration.

“We don’t believe the division of people is good,” said Buchite.

Lizza Flores of Mason City said she participated in the protest because of a recent executive order signed by President Donald Trump on immigration. Although the order was blocked a federal judge, Flores said she is still worried for the future of families like hers.

“It hits home,” said both my parents are immigrants. And it’s discerning that our president is trying to close off our borders.”

Flores said she understands the president wants to protect the country, but she doesn’t believe a ban on certain countries is the way to go. “It’s not just one religion that is going to demonize or hurt the United States.”

Alan Lee of Grafton attended the protest, but to show his support for the president.

“He’s [Trump] for the people. That’s why I support Donald Trump.”

Lee wasn’t protesting, but he came with concerns. “I wish they would have asked Jill Stein why she didn’t investigate the voter fraud in Michigan after her recount.”