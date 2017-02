WORTH COUNTY, Iowa – The Iowa State Patrol is investigating an incident that took place in Worth County Saturday night.

According to Sgt. Dana Knutson, authorities were called to Highway 9 and Indigo Ave. for a report of a person who had been hit by a trailer. Mercy Air Med was called in and the person was transported to the hospital. Knutson says his injuries are not serious.

Officials say they don’t believe the incident was a crash and are continuing to investigate.