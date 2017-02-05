National Guard Center event helps support local kids

MASON CITY, Iowa- The National Guard Center in Mason City was filled with hundreds of families on Saturday to support kids.

There were several inflatables and games for kids to take part in.

It was five dollars to get in and all the profits go to the North Iowa Youth Center programs.

Kelli Piper of Clear Lake said she made sure to stop by to have fun but also to help out children like hers.

“I think it’s awesome that everything he [North Iowa Youth Center Youth Director Regan Banks] does, he gives back to the community, like the tutoring and he does stuff after school for the kids, and I just think it’s great for everybody.”

All of the profits from foot bought at the event will go toward local Girl Scouts for their field trips.