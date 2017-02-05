Tips for protecting your vehicle

MASON CITY, Iowa- A Mason City resident’s vehicle was stolen Friday and has thankfully been recovered. Law enforcement provided KIMT News 3 tips on how to keep your car safe.

Mason City Police Lt. Frank Stearns said remember to take keys out of the car when it’s parked, even if it’s parked in the garage. He said all doors should be closed and locked.

Stearns said do not leave valuables out, your car should look empty.

“If you got valuables, you need to lock them in the trunk before you go into the store, and as you’re locking it in the trunk, take a second to look around, be aware of your surroundings, is someone watching you lock that stuff in the trunk,” said Stearns.

He said make sure you have an extra set of keys to your car as well. He said if your car does get stolen, and your keys aren’t found, it can be expensive to get your locks changed.