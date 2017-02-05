Winter Dance Party wraps up this year

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa- The Winter Dance Party wrapped up for the year on Saturday.

Don Larson of Eau Claire said it was his 29th year attending the event to honor the lives of Rock ‘n Roll stars Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and JP “The Big Bopper”, who had their last concert in the Surf Ballroom before their fatal plane crash in 1959.

Larson said a week before the crash, he saw the artists perform in Eau Claire, Wisconsin for only a dollar. He was a Buddy Holly fan and said he couldn’t believe the musician was coming to his hometown.

Larson said the musicians always brought people together when they were here, and still do. “It’s a happy celebration, remembering all three of those guys lives plus Roger Peterson, and bringing together lots of fans from all over the world through friendship and fellowship.”